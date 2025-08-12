Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned India that an attack on the Indus river will be considered an assault on the history, culture and civilization of Pakistan particularly Sindh.

"If (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi announces an attack on Indus, he attacks our history, our culture and our civilization," he underline while addressing the concluding ceremony of the three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Bhit Shah, Matiari district, on Monday.

He reiterated that the Indus is not only the singular major water resource for the people of Pakistan, the Indus valley civilization was connected with the river."The people of Pakistan and even those in India are opposed to such an attack," he claimed.

He pointed out that during his visits to the foreign countries they raised the same issue, highlighting the barbarous tendency of the Modi government."We have fought wars in the past but never before the Indus was attacked and no one even thought about building dams or canals on the Indus," he said.

Bilawal said Modi had issued a direct threat to 250 million Pakistanis warning that he would stop their water.The PPP's chairman said whenever Sindhu river came under some attack the people of Sindh bravely came to the forefront to defend the river."The people of Pakistan have the strength to confront Modi in the event of war," he cautioned, further warning the neighbouring country that yet another war may end up with Pakistan taking back all its 6 rivers from India.

"Pakistan had not initiated the recent war and we always talk of peace. Pakistan's ambassadors globally talked about peace and Indian diplomats of war," he maintained.

He went on to warn Modi that if he dared to start another war, the people of all provinces of Pakistan would together defeat their armed forces and that he would definitely loose that war. Bilawal recalled that India attacked Pakistan in May this year in the dark of the night but Pakistani armed forces not only defended the country they defeated the Indian aggression.He also appreciated the country's citizens for supporting the forces and taking up their battle on social media platforms to expose Modi's government before the globally community.The PPP's chairman also commended the country's diplomats for fighting Pakistan's case in the global capitals."Above all the way the armed forces, especially the air force responded to the Indian attack is historic," he underscored.

Speaking about his family's devotion to Bhitai, he said he felt honoured to be attending the urs celebrations for a second time.He recalled that his grandfather, former Prime Minister and PPP's founding Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, his mother and former PM and PPP's chairperson Benazir Bhutto and his father President Asif Ali Zardari had also visited the shrine.

Bilawal later distributed Lateef awards among the best performing artists.He visited Bhitai's shrine to pay his respects and listened to the musical rendition of Shah Jo Ragis, singers and musicians who sing Shah's poetry while playing Shah's stringed musical instrument called Dambur. Earlier, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also addressed the awards ceremony.The PPP Sindh's President and Sindh Assembly's Public Accounts Committee's Chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman and Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.