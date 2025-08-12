ESUP- expresses gratitude to Saeed Qureshi for resilient future of Pakistan Initiative

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Saeed Qureshi for his invaluable support to the Resilient Future of Pakistan Initiative the project in collaboration with Queen Mary University London

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The English Speaking Union of Pakistan extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Saeed Qureshi for his invaluable support to the Resilient Future of Pakistan Initiative the project in collaboration with Queen Mary University London.

The initiative, was graced by Patron-in-Chief Aziz Memon and President Pervez Madraswala. They have expressed sincere appreciation to all sponsors who contributed to this endeavour.

The English Speaking Union of Pakistan acknowledges Dr. Qureshi's dedication to fostering a resilient future for Pakistan and looks forward to continued collaboration.