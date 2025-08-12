ESUP- Expresses Gratitude To Saeed Qureshi For Resilient Future Of Pakistan Initiative
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:09 AM
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Saeed Qureshi for his invaluable support to the Resilient Future of Pakistan Initiative the project in collaboration with Queen Mary University London
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The English Speaking Union of Pakistan extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Saeed Qureshi for his invaluable support to the Resilient Future of Pakistan Initiative the project in collaboration with Queen Mary University London.
The initiative, was graced by Patron-in-Chief Aziz Memon and President Pervez Madraswala. They have expressed sincere appreciation to all sponsors who contributed to this endeavour.
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan acknowledges Dr. Qureshi's dedication to fostering a resilient future for Pakistan and looks forward to continued collaboration.
Recent Stories
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'
PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b
Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum
Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..3 minutes ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti3 minutes ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office4 minutes ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan10 minutes ago
-
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts57 seconds ago
-
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'59 seconds ago
-
Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari1 minute ago
-
ESUP- expresses gratitude to Saeed Qureshi for resilient future of Pakistan Initiative47 seconds ago
-
President Zardari vows to work for welfare, protection of minorities’ rights48 seconds ago
-
Chinese embassy marks World Anti-Fascist War anniversary50 seconds ago
-
Two boys drown while swimming in Indus river51 seconds ago