PDWP Approves 17 Development Schemes Worth Rs 93.230b
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:09 AM
The 17th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for current fiscal year, here Monday, approved 17 development schemes across various sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 93,230.838 million
Chaired by Planning & Development board Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved following development schemes:
1. Establishment of Command and Control Centers and 24/7 Forest Operational Bases at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 million.
2. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage & Storm Water Drainage System, Street Pavements, and Allied Infrastructure in Hafizabad City, District Hafizabad) at an estimated cost of Rs 7,442.470 million.
3. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage System in Dera Ghazi Khan City Zone-01, District Dera Ghazi Khan) at an estimated cost of Rs 7,071.107 million.
4. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage System in Dera Ghazi Khan City Zone-02, District Dera Ghazi Khan) at an estimated cost of Rs 7,532 million.
5. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage, Storm Water Drainage System, Street Pavements, and Allied Infrastructure in Okara City) at an estimated cost of Rs 6,965.620 million.
6. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage System in Sargodha City Zone-A) at an estimated cost of Rs 7,135.655 million.
7. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage System in Sargodha City Zone-B) at an estimated cost of Rs 8,899 million.
8. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage, Storm Drainage System, Street Pavements, and Allied Infrastructure in Jhelum City [Northern Zone], District Jhelum) at an estimated cost of Rs 5,073.
873 million.
9. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage, Storm Drainage System, Street Pavements, and Allied Infrastructure in Jhelum City [Southern Zone], District Jhelum) at an estimated cost of Rs 4,865 million.
10. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage & Storm Water Drainage System in Zone-1 & 2 of the Sewerage Master Plan, Jhang City, District Jhang) at an estimated cost of Rs 5,521.74 million.
11. Punjab Development Program (Improvement of Sewerage & Storm Water Drainage System in Zone-3 of the Sewerage Master Plan, Jhang City, District Jhang) at an estimated cost of Rs 8,300 million.
12. Upgradation and Environmental Improvement of Chungi No. 09 Disposal Station, Multan (Revised) at an estimated cost of Rs 3,615.810 million.
13. Rehabilitation / Improvement of Sewerage System, District Jhang (Phase-I) (Revised) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,476.724 million.
14. Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Punjab Provincial Projects – Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (Phase-II), recommended for CDWP.
15. Widening / Construction of underpass and flyover at Katchery Chowk, District Rawalpindi, at an estimated cost of Rs 5,971.521 million.
16. Construction of underpass and widening at Iftikhar Janjua Chowk on GT Road, Rawalpindi, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,688.073 million.
17. Construction of underpass and flyover at Jinnah Park (Annexy Chowk) on Airport Road, Rawalpindi, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,672.245 million.
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Secretary (Fisheries) Muddassir Riaz, Secretary (Local Governments) Shakeel Ahmad, the P&D Board members and other senior officers.
