Two Boys Drown While Swimming In Indus River
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:09 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Two boys drowned while swimming and taking selfies in the Indus river near Mehran bridge in Qasimabad on Monday.
An official of Rescue 1122 informed that the body of one of the deceased, 17 years of Abdul Samee Soomro, had been pulled out from the river which was in high flow.
However, he added, the dead body of 16 years old Ali Magsi could not be found.
The official, while quoting the family sources, said that both the deceased were friends who were enjoying swimming before they drowned.
The body of Soomro was shifted to the hospital for medico legal formalities.
The government has banned swimming in the river and its canals which pass through Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts.
However, the public are often seen heedlessly flouting the ban as the authorities on their part fail to enforce that ban.
