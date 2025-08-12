Pakistan Independence Day Preparations In AJK Gets Momentum
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:09 AM
Brisk preparations to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan are in full swing across Azad Jammu Kashmir
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Aug, 2025) Brisk preparations to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan are in full swing across Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Adequate arrangements are being made to celebrate the sanctified day of August 14 – the 78th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with great enthusiasm, traditional zeal and fervor in Mirpur district besides all other parts of AJK.
Elaborated programs are being chalked out to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organisations.
Speakers in these ceremonies will highlight the importance of the day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke and translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan – the Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respect.
Secretary National Events Organizing Committee told APP here Monday that all necessary arrangements were being given final touches to observe the day throughout the district with traditional zeal and fervour.
National flag hoisting ceremonies under the auspices of private and public sector organisations will be hall mark of the day when national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the historic day.
The colourful lights will be illuminated on all private and public buildings as a sign of jubilation to observe the day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically and religiously and in all other respect.
Meanwhile, reports reaching here from across the line of control revealed that in spite of extra ordinary security measures coupled with restrictions and ban on gatherings, imposed by the Indian occupation forces as previous, people in the occupied Jammu Kashmir, particularly in the Muslim-dominated Kashmir valley and several Muslim majority parts of the Jammu region, have started preparations to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan enthusiastically and in a befitting manner to reiterate their fullest solidarity and love with Pakistan since they consider Islamic Republic of Pakistan their sole destination in all respect.
Despite heavy restrictions devised by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state people in the occupied state will also hoist Pakistan’s national flag atop their houses to reiterate their deep-rooted love and affection for Pakistan, the report revealed.
APP/ahr/378
