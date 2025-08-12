Open Menu

Youth Celebrate Independence Day Showing Zeal, Fervor In Sports Bouts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:09 AM

Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts

Joining the Independence Day "Ma’arka-e-Haq celebration, the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department organized multiple sports events in the metropolis on Monday while a theater titled "Jaloos Azadi" was staged glorifying the Pakistan Movement and the vital role of our defense forces in solidarity and integrity of the nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Joining the Independence Day "Ma’arka-e-Haq celebration, the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department organized multiple sports events in the metropolis on Monday while a theater titled "Jaloos Azadi" was staged glorifying the Pakistan Movement and the vital role of our defense forces in solidarity and integrity of the nation.

A multi-sports event was organized at Sindh Sports Club Nazimabad, Karachi’s Central District where over 400 players contested in gymnastics, rolling and skating, table tennis and badminton competitions.

Dania Amir and Dawood Ghulam won first positions in gymnastics, Allama Karim and Luqman in skating, Hareem Anwar in table tennis and Arsalan in badminton.

Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar and Parliamentary Secretary Saima Agha distributed medals and certificates and said that sports provide healthy entertainment and patriotic spirit to the youth.

With the hoisting of the national flag and slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad', a Girls Throwball Tournament kicked off at NJV school in the District South. More than 60 players from 6 schools tested their skills and muscles in the bout. The Defense Housing Authority CSS Campus team won the final and NJV School took the runner up trophy while St. Joseph School secured third position. Special guest Assistant Director Farid Ali distributed trophies and certificates.

The Sports and Youth Affairs department also organized a theater titled "Jaloos Azadi", staged at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi. The young artists highlighted the freedom movement and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in their play. Additional Secretary Sports Asad Ishaq, speaking at the occasion, advised the youth to be always ready to defend the country.

Recent Stories

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

3 minutes ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

3 minutes ago
 DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benaz ..

DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

3 minutes ago
Murree prepares robust traffic plan

Murree prepares robust traffic plan

10 minutes ago
 Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fer ..

Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts

51 seconds ago
 PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Mi ..

PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'

53 seconds ago
 PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.2 ..

PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets ..

Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum

56 seconds ago
 Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civ ..

Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan