Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Joining the Independence Day "Ma’arka-e-Haq celebration, the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department organized multiple sports events in the metropolis on Monday while a theater titled "Jaloos Azadi" was staged glorifying the Pakistan Movement and the vital role of our defense forces in solidarity and integrity of the nation.

A multi-sports event was organized at Sindh Sports Club Nazimabad, Karachi’s Central District where over 400 players contested in gymnastics, rolling and skating, table tennis and badminton competitions.

Dania Amir and Dawood Ghulam won first positions in gymnastics, Allama Karim and Luqman in skating, Hareem Anwar in table tennis and Arsalan in badminton.

Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar and Parliamentary Secretary Saima Agha distributed medals and certificates and said that sports provide healthy entertainment and patriotic spirit to the youth.

With the hoisting of the national flag and slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad', a Girls Throwball Tournament kicked off at NJV school in the District South. More than 60 players from 6 schools tested their skills and muscles in the bout. The Defense Housing Authority CSS Campus team won the final and NJV School took the runner up trophy while St. Joseph School secured third position. Special guest Assistant Director Farid Ali distributed trophies and certificates.

The Sports and Youth Affairs department also organized a theater titled "Jaloos Azadi", staged at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi. The young artists highlighted the freedom movement and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in their play. Additional Secretary Sports Asad Ishaq, speaking at the occasion, advised the youth to be always ready to defend the country.