Youth Celebrate Independence Day Showing Zeal, Fervor In Sports Bouts
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 12:09 AM
Joining the Independence Day "Ma’arka-e-Haq celebration, the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department organized multiple sports events in the metropolis on Monday while a theater titled "Jaloos Azadi" was staged glorifying the Pakistan Movement and the vital role of our defense forces in solidarity and integrity of the nation
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Joining the Independence Day "Ma’arka-e-Haq celebration, the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department organized multiple sports events in the metropolis on Monday while a theater titled "Jaloos Azadi" was staged glorifying the Pakistan Movement and the vital role of our defense forces in solidarity and integrity of the nation.
A multi-sports event was organized at Sindh Sports Club Nazimabad, Karachi’s Central District where over 400 players contested in gymnastics, rolling and skating, table tennis and badminton competitions.
Dania Amir and Dawood Ghulam won first positions in gymnastics, Allama Karim and Luqman in skating, Hareem Anwar in table tennis and Arsalan in badminton.
Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar and Parliamentary Secretary Saima Agha distributed medals and certificates and said that sports provide healthy entertainment and patriotic spirit to the youth.
With the hoisting of the national flag and slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad', a Girls Throwball Tournament kicked off at NJV school in the District South. More than 60 players from 6 schools tested their skills and muscles in the bout. The Defense Housing Authority CSS Campus team won the final and NJV School took the runner up trophy while St. Joseph School secured third position. Special guest Assistant Director Farid Ali distributed trophies and certificates.
The Sports and Youth Affairs department also organized a theater titled "Jaloos Azadi", staged at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi. The young artists highlighted the freedom movement and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in their play. Additional Secretary Sports Asad Ishaq, speaking at the occasion, advised the youth to be always ready to defend the country.
Recent Stories
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'
PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b
Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum
Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..3 minutes ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti3 minutes ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office3 minutes ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan10 minutes ago
-
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts51 seconds ago
-
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'53 seconds ago
-
Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari58 seconds ago
-
ESUP- expresses gratitude to Saeed Qureshi for resilient future of Pakistan Initiative41 seconds ago
-
President Zardari vows to work for welfare, protection of minorities’ rights42 seconds ago
-
Chinese embassy marks World Anti-Fascist War anniversary44 seconds ago
-
Two boys drown while swimming in Indus river45 seconds ago