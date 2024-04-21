Open Menu

Attaullah Tarar Condemns Killing Of PML-N Worker In Narowal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Attaullah Tarar condemns killing of PML-N worker in Narowal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday strongly condemned killing of a senior worker of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Narowal that had the by-polls in one of its Constituencies earlier in the day.

Deceased Muhammad Yousaf was a worker of Muslim League-N, said the minister in a news statement while expressing condolences for the bereaved family over demise of Yousaf.

The minister regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had resorted to the violence and killing for winning the by-elections through rigging.

“Muhammad Yusuf's blood will not go in vain,” he said while vowing to bring the killers to justice.

He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the irreparable loss.

