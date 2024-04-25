Open Menu

Attock Police Foil Narcotics Smuggling Attempt

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Attock police foil narcotics smuggling attempt

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Attock police successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab on Thursday.

As per details, the police successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant quantity of narcotics, seizing a cache worth millions of rupees, and apprehending a member of an interprovincial narcotics smuggling ring.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Sub Inspector Khanzada Sheroiz intercepted a loader rickshaw loaded with scrap on GT Road near Attock Khurd.

Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered 28 kilograms of hashish and 500 grams of ice concealed under the scrap.

The driver of the rickshaw, identified as Shumail Khan, an Afghan national residing in Peshawar, was arrested.

During preliminary interrogation, Khan admitted to being part of the narcotics smuggling network and confessed to attempting to distribute the drugs to various cities under the guise of a scrap dealer.

