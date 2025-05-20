Federal Minister for National Heritage and Chairman Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Tuesday said encouraging women entrepreneurs would lead to sustainable ecosystem for the half of the population of the country as women can play important role in uplift of the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Chairman Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Tuesday said encouraging women entrepreneurs would lead to sustainable ecosystem for the half of the population of the country as women can play important role in uplift of the society.

Addressing a seminar titled “Sustainable Ecosystem for Women Entrepreneurs” organized by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) here at a local hotel, Federal Minister said women play crucial role role in country's economic and social growth.

He said today's event bringing together stakeholders from government, private sector, civil society, and grassroots communities to promote inclusive economic growth and gender equity, a project aimed at Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP).

Federal Minister for National Heritage extended immense gratitude to the organisers and attendees for welcoming him. He also impressed by the work PPAF was doing to uplift women, especially in rural areas.

Aurangzeb said it was out responsibility to ensure that women should be given their due rights and position in the society.

He lauded PPAF and its work for focusing on women growth and expressed how integral it was to uplift women who make up half of Pakistan’s population and bring them to a standard that their skill and talent deserve.

He spoke on the fact that the women in his locality now participate fully by offering great advice, their requirements and exhibit skills that could take this society a long way.

The event highlighted the critical role of women-led enterprises in driving poverty reduction and sustainable development. Through panel discussions, success stories, and networking sessions, the platform fostered dialogue on policy reforms, financial inclusion, and capacity building to empower women entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

The Federal Minister Mr Aurangzeb expressed that by the end of this two-day seminar we hope to reach a tangible document through assistance of PPAF, this would entail all relevant details to be presented to the Cabinet for further deliberation and National Policy initiation.

CEO PPAF, emphasized, “Our goal is to create an enabling environment where women entrepreneurs are supported not just with access to finance, but with mentorship, digital tools, and market linkages.”

As many as15,000 jobs were created through this initiative as women folk in the rural areas have immense acumen for business and entrepreneurial skill. Enterprise development, market development, agricultural knowledge, while informing them of their rights are all part of this initiative.

He stated that their aim is not just to train the farmer, but to focus on export in order to train them for the industry.