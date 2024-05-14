Ayaz Sadiq, Japan’s envoy; discuss parliamentary cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed genial relations validated by trade and cooperation between the two nations.

“Pakistan values high its relations with Japan and wants to further strengthen them" he said while talking to Mitsuhiro WADA, Japanese Ambassador.

“Pakistani Parliament strongly desires to enhance parliamentary relations between parliaments of both the friendly countries," he added.

The speaker urged the need for regular exchanges of Parliamentary delegations to facilitate all-encompassing robust bilateral relations.

Emphasizing the role of Parliamentary diplomacy, the speaker remarked that the Parliamentary Friendship Group between Pakistan and Japan at the National Assembly of Pakistan exhibited the notion of commitment to strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also said that Pakistan had vast opportunities, especially in the Agriculture Sector to be explored.

Appreciating Pakistan’s economic potential, the ambassador highlighted that Japan would continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen economic relations .

He endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for diversification of trade and economic relations.

He also assured the speaker of his country’s assistance in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The ambassador further added that Pakistan was an important pillar in Japan’s outreach towards South Asia.