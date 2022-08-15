Azadi cycle rally held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :District sports Department arranged Azadi cycle rally here on Monday to celebrate diamond jubilee, the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland.

More than 30 cyclists participated in the rally which started from D-Type Colony and after taking U-turn from Gattwala it culminated at the same point.

According to results, Jamshaid Iqbal got first position in Cycle Rally while Muazzam Rasheed and Abdur Rehman bagged second and third position respectively.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif witnessed the rally as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the position holders.

She also awarded prizes among Akmal Baloch, Muhammad Faizan, Abdullah, Ameer Hamza and Kashif Amin as best cyclists in the rally.

General Secretary District Cycling Association Muhammad Sana Ullah, Finance Secretary Sajjad Ali and others were also present on the occasion.