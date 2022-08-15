UrduPoint.com

Azadi Cycle Rally Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Azadi cycle rally held

District Sports Department arranged Azadi cycle rally here on Monday to celebrate diamond jubilee, the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :District sports Department arranged Azadi cycle rally here on Monday to celebrate diamond jubilee, the 75th anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland.

More than 30 cyclists participated in the rally which started from D-Type Colony and after taking U-turn from Gattwala it culminated at the same point.

According to results, Jamshaid Iqbal got first position in Cycle Rally while Muazzam Rasheed and Abdur Rehman bagged second and third position respectively.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif witnessed the rally as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the position holders.

She also awarded prizes among Akmal Baloch, Muhammad Faizan, Abdullah, Ameer Hamza and Kashif Amin as best cyclists in the rally.

General Secretary District Cycling Association Muhammad Sana Ullah, Finance Secretary Sajjad Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sports Cycling Same Independence Abdur Rehman Sajjad Ali From Best

Recent Stories

Minister orders to increase health, education faci ..

Minister orders to increase health, education facilities for miners

17 minutes ago
 Protests as Ruto declared president-elect in dispu ..

Protests as Ruto declared president-elect in disputed vote outcome

18 minutes ago
 Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote ..

Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote

18 minutes ago
 Nadal missing from Spain's Davis Cup squad, Djokov ..

Nadal missing from Spain's Davis Cup squad, Djokovic to play for Serbia

18 minutes ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in Egypt chur ..

President grieved over loss of lives in Egypt church fire incident

18 minutes ago
 Long Covid may negatively impact performance at wo ..

Long Covid may negatively impact performance at work

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.