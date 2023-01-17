Bahawalpur police arrest 32 suspects, recover narcotics, weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police of Bahawalpur have taken 32 suspects into custody during last two days and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the district police launched crackdown against the criminals and arrested 32 suspects during last two days. He said that the police of PS Sama Satta and PS Uch Sharif arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 560 grams hashish and over 24 kilograms cannabis from their possession.

The police teams of several police stations including PS Cantt, PS Civil Lines, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Dhor Kot and PS Hasilpur apprehended seven drug pushers and recovered 632 local made liquor and three liquor factories from their possession.

The police parties of the police stations among them were PS Yazman, PS Musafir Khana, PS Sadar and PS Ahmadpur East launched actions against the criminals and took five suspects into custody besides recovering weapons from their possession including two pistols, one repeater and two revolvers.

Meanwhile, two separate teams of PS Chani Goth and PS Uch Sharif arrested 13 alleged gamblers and recovered gambling money from their possession, respectively. Qaimpur police have taken a suspect into custody for violation of Punjab Sound Act.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.