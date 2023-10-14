Bahawalpur police arrest four drug smugglers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The district police of Bahawalpur have taken four drug smugglers into custody and recovered over three kilograms hashish and liquor from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted raid in an area lying within PS Ahmadpur East and arrested four drug smugglers.

The police have recovered three kg and 620 grams hashish and 20 liters liquor from the possession of the suspects.

The police have registered FIR against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act and launched probe in to the case. Further investigation was underway.