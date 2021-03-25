Bahawalpur to be connected with M5 motorway: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday said Bahawalpur will be connected with M5 Motorway through Jhangra Interchange.

Talking to media persons at Conference Room of his office here, he said that work on this project will start soon with an estimated cost of Rs 7 billion.

He said that a lake containing 600 cusec water will also be formed near the Sutlej River bridge. He further told that crackdown against land grabber and illegal possessors was underway in the Bahawalpur division and so far more than 2500 acres of land with a market value of up to the tune of Rs 10 billion has been recovered from illegal possession.

Commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will soon announce a special package for uplift and development of Bahawalpur.

He said that Rs 100 million were earmarked for the beautification of the city under the Bahawalpur City Package.

To a question, Commissioner said that work on Bahawalpur Ring Road was underway with pace and with completion of the road, traffic problems of Bahawalpur city will be mitigated.

In response to another question, he said that there was a strict ban on keeping livestock on city premises and severe action is being taken against violators. He told that coronavirus SOPs are followed in true letter and spirit in the Bahawalpur division.