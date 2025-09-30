SIARA 2025 Receives 790 Global Submissions Across Asia, Africa
Published September 30, 2025
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) has received a record 790 submissions for its 9th edition, marking a 49.9% increase in unique nominations from its previous edition in 2024. This year, the award attracted participation from 68 countries across five continents, underscoring the increasing international commitment to advancing refugee advocacy and long-term, sustainable humanitarian solutions.
Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), SIARA is organised by TBHF in collaboration with UNHCR.
Through the years, the award has served as a platform not only to recognise impactful humanitarian efforts but also to help organisations sustain and amplify their work. SIARA’s AED500,000 (US$136,000) cash prize, has been granted annually as a dedicated contribution from The Big Heart Foundation.
The prize value is fully covered by the Foundation and is not derived from any of its donations, and continues to reward individuals and organisations that are leading the way in advocating for refugees’ rights and dignity. By highlighting initiatives that provide long-term solutions beyond emergency relief, SIARA aims to empower refugees and displaced communities for lasting resilience and self-reliance.
The surge in participation highlights the prevalence of SIARA’s role in advancing impactful and sustainable support to refugees, and the international scope; expanding from 53 countries in 2024 to 68 countries in 2025; reflects the awards’ efforts in promoting humanitarian excellence. Notably, this year’s submissions also represent 790 unique organisations, highlighting a broad spectrum of initiatives aimed at providing refugees with opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and dignity.
Alya Obaid Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF, commented, “SIARA’s expansion reflects a global paradigm shift and one that prioritises sustainable solutions regarding advocacy for refugees. This growth signals a collective global commitment to building futures where displaced communities thrive, and we see empowerment as a cornerstone of lasting change. By recognising those who equip refugees with the knowledge and resources for self-reliance, enabling dignity and opportunity, SIARA is championing a cause that will ultimately benefit generations for many years to come.”
“This year’s submissions also reveal the immense potential of grassroots initiatives rooted in local expertise; those that integrate culture, education, healthcare, and rights; addressing both urgent needs and systemic barriers. SIARA exists to elevate these models, ensuring sustainable, refugee-focused solutions are championed globally as blueprints for a more equitable future for all people.”
From Africa to Oceania, organisations from diverse regions have participated in SIARA 2025, showcasing the global breadth of refugee advocacy efforts. Africa led with 368 submissions, and Asia followed with 229 submissions. In the MENA region, 162 submissions were received, Europe contributed 15 submissions, while North America added 14. Oceania contributed one submission, showcasing a smaller yet significant contribution to global refugee support.
The 2025 edition of SIARA highlights the extraordinary reach and diversity of humanitarian work, with top contributions coming from countries such as Pakistan, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Uganda, Lebanon, Kenya, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Egypt. The award also received new submissions from countries within SIARA’s geographic scope, including Algeria, Angola, Djibouti, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, and Tokelau, underscoring the award’s growing global presence and expanding impact.
