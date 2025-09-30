Global Air Travel Forecasted To Reach 9.8 Billion Passengers In 2025: ACI
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 08:45 PM
MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Global air travel is projected to reach 9.8 billion passengers for 2025, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World’s newly released World Airport Traffic Report (WATR). While international travel is driving growth, regional disparities and medium-term challenges signal a varied outlook.
ACI World’s flagship annual report draws from over 2,800 airports across more than 185 countries and territories, offering the most extensive overview of the global airport industry.
Justin Erbacci, ACI World Director-General, said, “Air travel is on track to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025, underscoring aviation’s role as a driver of global mobility and economic growth. International travel remains the main engine of growth, but regional variations reflect a mix of structural strengths, policy challenges, and evolving travel patterns. To sustain air travel demand globally, regulators must foster policies and frameworks that enable improved connectivity, long-term resilience and sustainable growth.”
2025 global passenger traffic is projected to reach 9.8 billion passengers, reflecting a 3.7% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth from 2024.
International traffic is expected to grow 5.3% in 2025, compared to 2.4% for domestic traffic.
By mid-2025 Year-to-Date (YTD), global passenger traffic was up 2.1% YoY; international traffic grew 4.9% YoY, while domestic traffic contracted 0.7% YoY.
Africa: Forecasted to reach 273 million passengers in 2025 (+9.4% YoY), led by Northern Africa and boosted by tourism and rising middle-class demand.
Asia-Pacific: Forecasted to reach 3.6 billion passengers in 2025 (+5.6% YoY), with Southern and Southeast Asia driving growth; East Asia`s outlook remains cautious.
Europe: Forecasted to reach over 2.5 billion passengers in 2025 (+3.6% YoY); international travel leading growth, while domestic volumes lag due to rail gains.
Latin America–Caribbean: Forecasted to reach 789 million passengers in 2025 (+4.1% YoY); momentum supported by leisure demand and low-cost carrier expansion.
Middle East: Forecasted to reach 466 million passengers in 2025 (+5.9% YoY); underpinned by investment and tourism, though risks from geopolitical instability remain.
North America: Forecasted to reach 2.1 billion passengers in 2025.
Global passenger traffic continues to grow unevenly across regions, reflecting a mix of structural strengths, policy challenges, and evolving travel patterns. Emerging aviation markets such as in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the middle East, and Latin America are driving growth, supported by rising demand and a growing presence of low-cost carriers.
In contrast, advanced aviation markets, including parts of East Asia, Europe, and North America, face a more uncertain outlook amid geopolitical tensions, demographic shifts (such as ageing in some regions), and changes in traveller behaviour (such as uncertainty in travel and visa policies).
Overall, the global aviation market is expanding, but its trajectory remains sensitive to geopolitical events, macroeconomic conditions and region-specific headwinds.
