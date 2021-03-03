UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balanced Use Of Fertilizers Is Essential To Increase Crop Yields Per Acre: Umair Islam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:29 PM

Balanced use of fertilizers is essential to increase crop yields per acre: Umair Islam

An awareness program was organized by the Nawabshah Department of Agriculture Extension and FFC on increasing the production of sugarcane and other crops per acre at different places for local farmers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :An awareness program was organized by the Nawabshah Department of Agriculture Extension and FFC on increasing the production of sugarcane and other crops per acre at different places for local farmers.

According to divisional directorate of information handout, Informing the farmers on the occasion, FFC's Qadeer Ahmed, Shehzad Anwar and Umair islam said that balanced use of chemical fertilizers was very important to increase the per acre yield of sugarcane.

Prior to the use of balanced fertilizers, farmers should get free soil and water tests from FFC's state-of-the-art analytical laboratories, as well as guidance on their crops from FFC agronomists.

In the program, Field Officers of Agriculture Extension Gul Hassan Rahu, Muharram Sehto and Raza Muhammad Langah urged the farmers to play their role in the development of the country by increasing the yield per acre through balanced use of fertilizers.

A large number of farmers participated in the awareness program. During the awareness program, farmers were also shown documentaries on various crops to prevent diseases and the use of balanced fertilizers.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Nawabshah From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

General Motors extends plant closures on chip shor ..

40 seconds ago

Kremlin critic Navalny says 'everything fine' in m ..

41 seconds ago

PTI leaders for continuation of all out efforts to ..

43 seconds ago

Twelve gangs of criminals smashed, 36 held in two ..

45 seconds ago

PTI govt to continue efforts for strengthening ECP ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition parties begged only two seats in Senate ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.