Balanced use of fertilizers is essential to increase crop yields per acre: Umair Islam

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :An awareness program was organized by the Nawabshah Department of Agriculture Extension and FFC on increasing the production of sugarcane and other crops per acre at different places for local farmers.

According to divisional directorate of information handout, Informing the farmers on the occasion, FFC's Qadeer Ahmed, Shehzad Anwar and Umair islam said that balanced use of chemical fertilizers was very important to increase the per acre yield of sugarcane.

Prior to the use of balanced fertilizers, farmers should get free soil and water tests from FFC's state-of-the-art analytical laboratories, as well as guidance on their crops from FFC agronomists.

In the program, Field Officers of Agriculture Extension Gul Hassan Rahu, Muharram Sehto and Raza Muhammad Langah urged the farmers to play their role in the development of the country by increasing the yield per acre through balanced use of fertilizers.

A large number of farmers participated in the awareness program. During the awareness program, farmers were also shown documentaries on various crops to prevent diseases and the use of balanced fertilizers.