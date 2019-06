PAKPATAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Balloting for prize bonds of the denomination of Rs 200 will be held by the Central Directorate of National Savings on Monday.

The first single prize is of Rs 750,000, second three prizes are of Rs 250,000 each and third prize of Rs 1250 each will be distributed among 2390 lucky winners.

nsr\378