Baloch delegation visits FIEDMC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::A delegation from Balochistan, headed by Provincial Secretary Industries Ghulam Ali Baloch, visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) on Tuesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq received the Baloch delegation warmly and briefed them about the role and objectives of his company.

He said that the FIEDMC had developed two state-of-the-art industrial cities namely M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City at Faisalabad, which are ideal locations for industrial, trade and export activities.

He said that the FIEDMC provided the best security facilities in these cities and these were declared as Special Economic Zones (SEZs) which would attract maximum Foreign Direct Investment.

Industrialists and traders have been provided tax-free facility for 10 years in special economic zones in addition to no duty on import of machinery due to which the global investors are taking keen interest to invest in FIEMC projects, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Industry Balochistan Ghulam Ali Baloch said that there is a dire need to provide practical education to our youths in industrial sector. In this way, they could start their own business honorably but they would also be adjusted in the industries easily.

He said that foreign investment is imperative for national progress and prosperity especially in Balochistan province. Therefore, the government is concentrating to bring industrial revolution in Baluchistan for improving life standard of the masses.

Responding to a question, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq assured that his company will fully cooperate for industrial development in Baluchistan.

Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Amir Saleemi, Secretary FIEDMC Faisal Qasmi, Directors LASBEELA Industrial Estate Sohail Mirza and Muhammad Iqbal, Managing Director Gowadar Industrial Estate Ata Ullah Yousufzai and others were also present on the occasion.