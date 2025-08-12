Pakistan Welcomes Court Award On Indus Waters Treaty
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:12 AM
Pakistan welcomed the award rendered by the Court of Arbitration on the issues of General Interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), announced on August 8, 2025, and publicized on the Court’s website on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan welcomed the award rendered by the Court of Arbitration on the issues of General Interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), announced on August 8, 2025, and publicized on the Court’s website on Monday.
In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “The Award interprets the designed criteria for the new run-of-river hydropower projects, to be constructed by India on the Western Rivers (Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus)”.
“In a significant finding, the Court has declared that India shall let flow the waters of the Western Rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use. In that connection, the specified exceptions for generation of hydro-electric plants must conform strictly to the requirements laid down in the Treaty, rather than to what India might consider an ‘ideal’ or ‘best practices’ approach,” he added.
He said the Court’s findings on low-level outlets, gated spillways, intakes for the turbines, and free-board are in line with Pakistan’s interpretation of the relevant provisions of the Treaty. The Award also limits India from maximizing the pondage volume.
Notably, the Court has observed that the Awards of a Court of Arbitration are final and binding on the Parties (India and Pakistan), and have a controlling legal effect on subsequent Courts of Arbitration and Neutral Experts. Recognizing Pakistan’s vulnerability as the downstream riparian, the Court has further observed that the object and purpose of the Indus Waters Treaty, as it relates to the Western Rivers, is to de-limit the two states’ respective rights and obligations, in conjunction with mutual cooperation and effective dispute resolutions procedures.
The Award carries special significance in the wake of India’s recent announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, and its earlier decision to boycott the proceedings of the Court of Arbitration. It is an endorsement of Pakistan’s historical stance on the afore-stated issues.
The Spokesperson said, “Pakistan remains committed to full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty. It also expects India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Treaty, and faithfully implement the Award announced by the Court of Arbitration.”
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office
Murree prepares robust traffic plan
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'
PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b
Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation of Jhalawan Medical ..8 minutes ago
-
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change Shezra Mansab Ali Khan ..8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti8 minutes ago
-
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office8 minutes ago
-
Murree prepares robust traffic plan14 minutes ago
-
Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts6 minutes ago
-
PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'6 minutes ago
-
Attack on Indus is attack on history, culture, civilization of Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari6 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy urges closer Pakistan-China cooperation for regional peace3 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health, Secretary chair DHO conference: performance reviewed3 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi orders enhanced security measures across Federal Capital3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes court award on Indus Waters Treaty3 minutes ago