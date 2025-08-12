IGP Rizvi Orders Enhanced Security Measures Across Federal Capital
Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday chaired a meeting with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Javed Tariq, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, and other senior officers to review the law and order situation, ongoing operations, and police performance in detail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday chaired a meeting with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Javed Tariq, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, and other senior officers to review the law and order situation, ongoing operations, and police performance in detail.
A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that officers briefed the IGP on the security measures taken to ensure peace and protect lives, property, and public and private assets.
The IGP Rizvi directed all officers to make patrols more effective in their respective areas, ensure field presence, brief their teams regularly, and conduct visits to different parts of the city.
IGP Rizvi said all possible steps would be taken to safeguard citizens’ lives and property and to maintain peace in the Federal capital.
He reaffirmed that the Islamabad Police would leave no stone unturned in making the city a haven of peace./APP-rzr-mkz
