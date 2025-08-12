Open Menu

IGP Rizvi Orders Enhanced Security Measures Across Federal Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:12 AM

IGP Rizvi orders enhanced security measures across Federal Capital

Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday chaired a meeting with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Javed Tariq, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, and other senior officers to review the law and order situation, ongoing operations, and police performance in detail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday chaired a meeting with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Javed Tariq, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, and other senior officers to review the law and order situation, ongoing operations, and police performance in detail.

A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that officers briefed the IGP on the security measures taken to ensure peace and protect lives, property, and public and private assets.

The IGP Rizvi directed all officers to make patrols more effective in their respective areas, ensure field presence, brief their teams regularly, and conduct visits to different parts of the city.

IGP Rizvi said all possible steps would be taken to safeguard citizens’ lives and property and to maintain peace in the Federal capital.

He reaffirmed that the Islamabad Police would leave no stone unturned in making the city a haven of peace./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..

9 seconds ago
 WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

8 minutes ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

8 minutes ago
DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benaz ..

DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

8 minutes ago
 Murree prepares robust traffic plan

Murree prepares robust traffic plan

14 minutes ago
 Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fer ..

Youth celebrate Independence Day showing zeal, fervor in sports bouts

6 minutes ago
 PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Mi ..

PCHR holds seminar in connection with 'National Minority Day'

6 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.2 ..

PDWP approves 17 development schemes worth Rs 93.230b

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets ..

Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan