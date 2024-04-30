Balochistan CM Condoles Death Of Dr. Malik’s Brother In Turbat
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday reached the residence of former Balochistan Chief Minister Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch in Turbat where he condoled the death of his brother Waja Hasil Khan and recited Fatihakhwani.
He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.
Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Provincial Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo were accompanied by the Balochistan Chief Minister while Members of Provincial Assembly Haji Barkat Rind and Mir Asghar Rind were also present on this occasion.
