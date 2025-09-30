Police launched Anti-encroachment operation in SBA

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) An extensive anti-encroachment operation has been launched across the city by police on the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabir Ahmed Sethar. In this connection, DSP Traffic Abdul Hameed Jalbani, IC Traffic Ali Dost Brohi and City Traffic In-charge Haji Muhammad Boota, along with traffic police personnel, conducted operations in various areas of the city against illegal encroachments.

During the operation, illegally placed goods and obstacles on roads and pathways were removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Talking to the media on the occasion, City Traffic In-charge Haji Muhammad Boota said that the anti-encroachment campaign would continue indiscriminately, as the law is equal for all. He said that placing illegal items on roads and streets disrupts traffic flow and causes severe inconvenience to the public.

He appealed to citizens and the business community to fully cooperate with the traffic police to help make the city more beautiful and ensure better traffic management.

