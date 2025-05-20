SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential localities

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has warned the people against raising third floors and constructing shops on the ground floors in the residential areas of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has warned the people against raising third floors and constructing shops on the ground floors in the residential areas of the city.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the authority sealed such a property in Latifabad unit number 11 where the owner was building the third floor besides having built shops on the ground.

The authority claimed that the structure was constructed in violation of the approved building plan.

The SBCA warned that action would be taken under Sindh Building Control Ordinance against the violators.