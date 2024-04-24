Balochistan Govt To Enhance Capacity Of Levies Force
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Wednesday said the government would take measures to enhance the capacity of Levies Force which was facing new challenges in the modern era to improve the law and order situation in the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Wednesday said the government would take measures to enhance the capacity of Levies Force which was facing new challenges in the modern era to improve the law and order situation in the province.
During his visit to the Directorate General of Balochistan Levies, Zia Langau said the force would be equipped with modern arms, ammunition and vehicles on an emergency basis.
The reforms would be carried out keeping in view the present day requirements, including modern management, training curriculum, digitization, implementation of biometrics attendance system, geo-mapping database and investigative skills of the Levies Force, he added.
Ziaullah Langau said the Levies Force in maintaining law and order across the province have always played exemplary role and we are proud of them.
The levies should be alert at all times to protect the lives and properties of the public, he said, adding that Levies personnel have been martyred for the prevention of crimes and terrorism in the region.
The minister said peace, political and economic stability are not possible without the improvement the governance system.
Langau said that the Levies force should perform their duties according to framed procedures and no compromise would be made on political interference.
Zia Langau issued directives that the promotion cases of the Levies personnel should be completed in one week according to the rules and regulations.
Briefing the minister, DG Levies Naseebullah Kakar said Balochistan Levies is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of the province which is 82 percent of total area.
He stressed that efforts are needed to restructure and make it a more disciplined force, so that it can meet the security challenges facing in the province.
Naseebullah Kakar said under the reorganization, the Levies Force is being divided into various sectors including Operational Wing, Investigation Wing, Intelligence Wing, Rapid Mobility Force, Counter-Terrorism Wing, and Bomb Disposal Wing.
He said that a special protection unit of the Levies has been also set up for the security of the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
Recent Stories
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts
Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts passport renewals
Police book youngster for abusing student for one year
British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury apartments for overseas Pakist ..
Watford hire Cleverley as permanent boss
Police arrest 23 suspects, recover stolen money, phones
Colorful cultural festival concludes at NUML
Immunization awareness week kicks off in Balochistan
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki15 minutes ago
-
Police book youngster for abusing student for one year15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 23 suspects, recover stolen money, phones14 minutes ago
-
Colorful cultural festival concludes at NUML14 minutes ago
-
Immunization awareness week kicks off in Balochistan15 minutes ago
-
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident34 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation38 minutes ago
-
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint34 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar38 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities38 minutes ago
-
PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health33 minutes ago