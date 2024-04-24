Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Enhance Capacity Of Levies Force

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Wednesday said the government would take measures to enhance the capacity of Levies Force which was facing new challenges in the modern era to improve the law and order situation in the province

During his visit to the Directorate General of Balochistan Levies, Zia Langau said the force would be equipped with modern arms, ammunition and vehicles on an emergency basis.

The reforms would be carried out keeping in view the present day requirements, including modern management, training curriculum, digitization, implementation of biometrics attendance system, geo-mapping database and investigative skills of the Levies Force, he added.

Ziaullah Langau said the Levies Force in maintaining law and order across the province have always played exemplary role and we are proud of them.

The levies should be alert at all times to protect the lives and properties of the public, he said, adding that Levies personnel have been martyred for the prevention of crimes and terrorism in the region.

The minister said peace, political and economic stability are not possible without the improvement the governance system.

Langau said that the Levies force should perform their duties according to framed procedures and no compromise would be made on political interference.

Zia Langau issued directives that the promotion cases of the Levies personnel should be completed in one week according to the rules and regulations.

Briefing the minister, DG Levies Naseebullah Kakar said Balochistan Levies is responsible for maintaining law and order in the rural areas of the province which is 82 percent of total area.

He stressed that efforts are needed to restructure and make it a more disciplined force, so that it can meet the security challenges facing in the province.

Naseebullah Kakar said under the reorganization, the Levies Force is being divided into various sectors including Operational Wing, Investigation Wing, Intelligence Wing, Rapid Mobility Force, Counter-Terrorism Wing, and Bomb Disposal Wing.

He said that a special protection unit of the Levies has been also set up for the security of the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

