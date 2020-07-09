Balochistan govt to establish more Child Protection Units

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan government has planned to expand the number of child protection units to protect the future generation from the threat of malnutrition, illiteracy, illness and other poverty related issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has planned to expand the number of child protection units to protect the future generation from the threat of malnutrition, illiteracy, illness and other poverty related issues.

The government will establish six more child protection units this year, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Wednesday.

The government has already established six child protection units in the province to take strict action against the violators of child rights and to ensure counseling besides legal assistance to victims of violence and abused.

Balochistan government has also initiated a plan of action for eliminating child labour in the province, he said.

A lot of children were working at the construction sites, coalmines, garbage collection and automobiles workshops, the provincial government has working with collaboration of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund to conduct child labour survey to find out the actual number of under-age working children, the official said.

He said that the provincial government was paying attention to the issue and tries to get them enrolled in educational institutions instead of doing menial jobs.

Social Welfare and Non-formal Education department is providing free education and basic amenities to mentally retarted children in the province, he added.

He said that the government was working to ensure the accessibility of the basic right to education to every special child with the provision of special institutions.