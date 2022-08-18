UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Formulate Policy Countering Climate Change In Effective Manner: Farah Azeem Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Balochistan govt to formulate policy countering climate change in effective manner: Farah Azeem Shah

Spokesperson Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said the provincial government under the leadership of chief minister was making a policy to counter climate change in effective manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said the provincial government under the leadership of chief minister was making a policy to counter climate change in effective manner.

Talking to the ptv news she said, Balochistan government was fully capable to pay compensation to all affected people from torrential rain across the province.

Farah said the district administration and disaster management authority was conducting survey to come across the actual loss due to flood in the area.

She said the rescue teams were vigilant for any emergency situation in region round the clock.

The provincial government was facing a huge challenge to cope with the situation arising after the heavy down pour and flash floods.

The PDMA rescue teams are present in the area and are providing rescue services to people stranded in the flood-hit areas.

She said the chief minister had directed the immediate rescue of the people trapped in flood water.

However, about the government's immediate response and resolve, she noted that the provincial government was continuing the relief operation in the rain-affected districts by utilizing all available resources.

Balochistan spokesperson further stressed the provincial government will not make any compromise on all possible relief and rehabilitation of the catastrophe-stricken people.

The provincial government has released compensation money in order to help them immediately so that they would not suffer difficulties

