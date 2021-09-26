UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Spends Rs 130 Mln For Developing Tourism Sites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has developed various tourism sites including Moola Chotok, Pir Ghaib and Zanginawar at a cost of Rs 130 million to promote tourism in the province that could generate huge revenue.

The development work was underway on the tourist facilitation centres in Ziarat and other picnic sites of the province, a Balochistan government official told APP.

The government has also set up culture and tourism offices at divisional headquarters, in line with the promotion of culture and tourism of the province.

The government was working to prepare a master plan of Ziarat and Shuban Valley tourism sites where the projects of exploring the natural beauty had been taken up by the government as both were the main tourist spots in the province, he added.

Balochistan had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities and there was a dire need to have constructive approach for exploring the hidden and obscure beauty of the province, the source said.

He said the government was making all out efforts to protect and preserve the historical civilization of the province, which would attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

The government has enhanced road connectivity to tourism sites besides the construction work of Ziarat and Taftan rest houses was in progress at the cost of Rs 160 million, he added.

The government has initiated the restoration of five Archaeological Sites and in this regard an agreement of Rs 200 million was also signed with 'LARAIB' firm for preservation of those sites.

"Balochistan has world class coastal areas with never ending beauty, thriving natural flora and fauna. Moreover, sharks are also being spotted at the shores of Sindh and Balochistan," he underlined.

"The work is underway for the establishment of Beach Model Parks at Gadani, Kundmlir, Ormara, Pasni and Gwadar", the official said.

Balochistan, he said had huge potential of adventure tourism with its untapped recreational sites that lure nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts all over the world.

The official while narrating the provincial government's efforts in up scaling tourism sector of the provinces expressed concerns of tourist beahviour that needed to be mend for environment friendly tourism to protect the natural landscape of the province.

