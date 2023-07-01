(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference vice chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that imposition of restrictions on Eid congregations at different Eidgahs and mosques including historical Jamia Masjid Srinagar is the brazen violation of religious rights of Kashmiri Muslims and attack on their religious identity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir media service,Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement in Srinagar said the Modi regime has proven itself as the worst enemy of islam and it has declared a war against Muslims with the purpose to uproot them. "The ban on Eid Namaz is the glaring example of animosity and hatred against Muslims which has now taken an ugly turn," he added.

The APHC vice chairman warned the RSS regime not to challenge and push the Muslims to wall as this anti-Muslim policy will prove disastrous for colonial rulers. He said that Kashmiris have been deprived of all basic rights including the right to life. "Their religion, culture, honor, dignity, land, employment, economy, natural resources and social life are under attack. Hardly a day passes when the RSS regime does not pass any order to grab more and more rights of Kashmiris and push Kashmiris into darkness," he deplored.

"Irony of fate is that now Indian forces are storming mosques and forcing Muslims to chant Hindu slogans," he said and vowed that Kashmiris will never tolerate these kinds of cowardly acts and will sacrifice their lives for the protection of their Muslim identity and symbols.

He urged every segment of the society to wake up, get united and resist this colonization and exploitation. He also appealed to Islamic scholars to educate the people about the evil intentions of the RSS regime.

While exposing the duplicity of Modi, Gulzar said that on one hand Modi is advocating democratic principles in the US while on the contrary it is making a mockery of democracy in Kashmir. He said India under Modi is not democracy but a fascist state which believes in supremacy of Hindus. He also criticized the holding of the judges' conference in Kashmir and called it a travesty of justice. He said like other institutions Indian judiciary is biased towards Kashmir and it has always disappointed Kashmiris.

Gulam Ahmed Gulzar vowed to carry forward the freedom movement till its logical end despite all odds. He appealed to the world to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Another APHC leader Mushtaq Ahmad Butt in a statement also criticized the Indian judges' meeting in Srinagar. He questioned the logic of the conference while Indian forces are involved in killing, maiming and arresting innocent Kashmiris during raids and crackdowns on daily basis in the occupied territory.