Bangash Reviews Work On Under-construction Reading Room

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash reviewed progress on construction work of Reading Room and other development schemes at Asad Anwar Colony,Gulbahar here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he termed the establishment of reading room at Asad Anwar Colony a practical step towards promotion of book reading in the local community.

Regarding problem of low gas pressure in his constituency, the special assistant said that consumers across the province are facing same issue. However, he said that wherever gas supply is declining due to growing population, new connections were being given from main pipeline.

For this purpose, he said he had already talked to Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Southern Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) authorities.

Meanwhile, the special assistant spent busy day in his electoral constituency PK-77. He visited the constituency along with party workers, reviewed pace of work on ongoing development schemes and met party workers.

During visit, he also heard problems faced by people in Union Councils No. 7, 9, 10 and 11.

Talking to party workers, he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is determined to resolve problems of people on priority basis and leading mega projects aimed at revival of lost glory of the city.

