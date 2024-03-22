- Home
Barrick Gold Delegation Calls On PM, Says Reko Diq Project Feasibility To Be Completed This Year
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A delegation of Barrick Gold Company led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow was called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday and informed the delegation that the feasibility of the Reko Diq project in Balochistan would be completed by end of current year.
The prime minister said that Reko Diq project would prove to be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and the region.
"This project will usher in a new era of development of the province and prosperity of the people," he added.
He said planning would be made regarding communication infrastructure, especially railway lines, to take full advantage of minerals in Balochistan.
The prime minister asked Barrick Gold to also invest in other mineral projects in the province.
He also proposed that the government and the Barrick Gold could collaborate to establish a technical university in Chagai district of the province.
The government is taking all possible measures to facilitate investors especially in the fields of road and communication systems, he remarked.
Briefing on the progress of Reko Diq project, the Barrick Gold delegation informed the meeting that the Reko Diq project feasibility would be completed by end of current year.
The prime minister was informed that preference was being given to local and Balochistan domiciled persons to work on Reko Diq project.
Barrick Gold said that it had set up three schools near Reko Diq under Corporate Social Responsibility while so far the company had also imparted technical training to 100 people including women.
Federal Minister for Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb and relevant senior government officials participated in the meeting.
