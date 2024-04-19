(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Barrister Gohar attempted to increase his stature through criticism of President Asif Ali Zardari. He said that Gohar's criticism was ridiculous.

In his statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon, remarked that following Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari emerged as a symbol of strengthening the federation. Zardari represents a metaphor for promoting democracy and discouraging non-democratic forces, he added.

Memon said President Zardari renamed KPK and granted Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province.

He remarked that President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the federation by championing the slogan of "Pakistan Khappe.

" Additionally, President Zardari bolstered the federation by granting rights to the provinces through the Eighteenth Amendment. The tradition established by Asif Ali Zardari, exemplified by bringing ANP to the Senate, remains unprecedented in the political history of Pakistan, he expressed.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that the policies and actions of President Asif Ali Zardari played a crucial role in stabilizing democracy in the country and yielding positive effects on the nation.

He further emphasized that national development, stability, economic reforms, increasing investment and job creation have been the Primary objectives of President Asif Zardari. It is crucial to acknowledge the significant role played by Asif Ali Zardari in the development and prosperity of Pakistan, he added.