Bettani vows to resolve long lasting problems of Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tank, Usman Bettani on Sunday said that the provincial government is committed to build and develop the rural areas of the district along with providing all kinds of facilities to people at their doorstep.

Talking to different delegations, Usman Bettani said that steps are being taken to solve the basic problems including long lasting drinking problem, health, education and infrastructure. He said that practical measures to solve the problems have been started and as soon as possible Tank people would be facilitated.

He said that cleanliness demand of people have been accepted and the Tehsil Municipal Administration would work in this regard on daily basis. Bettani said that the work of the poor sanitations, removal of garbage’s dumps and cleaning of streets, provision of street lights would be completed soon.

MPA said that he has raised the voice of Tank problems with high ups and they are committed to resolve it on priority basis. He said that he will take timely action against any officer if found absent.