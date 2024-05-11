Better Relationship Between Center-KP Govt's Priority; Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Saturday reiterated to play constructive role for maintaining a good relationship between the central and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments for progress and prosperity of the people.
Talking to media here, the Governor said that he was custodian of the Governor House and would protect it at all cost.
He said that CM Ali Ameen Gandapur was known for his habit of giving provocative statements and questioned that he should tell about a mega project executed during last 10 years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Governor said that maintaining law and order was the prime responsibility of Khyber Pakthunkhwa government and questioned that what was made after a judge was kidnapped and customs officials were killed in the CM's native areas.
The Governor said that he was showing restraint because of holding a constitutional post and he can also use the same indecent language as was used today by Ali Amin Gandapur.
