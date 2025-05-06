BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Balochistan Minister for Food and Chairman of the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA), Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar on Tuesday said that BFA inspection teams are fully active across the province, including Quetta city, to ensure the quality of food items and provide citizens with safe, adulteration-free food

Presiding over a review meeting at the BFA headquarters, the minister emphasized that the inspection teams take strict action against violators under the BFA Act 2014, including the issuance of digital challans for fines, which can only be paid through banks. He made it clear that BFA staff are not authorized to collect any cash fines directly.

The minister warned of recent incidents where individuals unaffiliated with the Authority fraudulently collected fines in BFA's name. He urged business owners to remain vigilant and avoid giving cash to anyone.

He said that the public can contact BFA for complaints or information during office hours.

During the meeting, Dummar directed the Director General and other officials to install complaint boxes in various areas of Quetta as a first step, followed by expansion to other districts.

He also called for strengthening the Authority’s complaint cell to efficiently handle public concerns related to unsafe food or misuse of authority by BFA personnel.

He reiterated that the core objective of establishing the BFA is to regulate the food industry and ensure the supply of safe food to the public, stressing that no negligence would be tolerated at any level.

Noor Muhammad Dummar urged all food business operators to cooperate with the Authority, comply with regulations, and obtain proper food business licenses and product registrations from BFA.

