Pakistan Fully Alert To Tackle Any Misadventure By India: Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s brave armed forces are fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s brave armed forces are fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India.

India is not willing to investigate the Pahalgam incident at international forums, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are offering India to register plea at United Nation level and formulate a commission to investigate the Pahalgam incident transparently, he said.

In reply to a question, he said India may have strike on line of control and we are fully vigilant to respond to any aggression.

