Balochistan CM Condemns Mach Terror Attack
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in the Mach area of Kachhi district, labeling it a cowardly assault on national security.
In a statement issued here, he described the incident as a calculated, anti-state activity carried out by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) at the behest of Indian interests.
Calling the incident deeply tragic, the Chief Minister confirmed that seven soldiers were martyred in the attack, honoring their sacrifice as a source of pride for the entire nation.
“We owe a debt to our martyrs,” he said. “Their sacrifices will not go in vain. The terrorists will be brought to justice.
”
Bugti reaffirmed that all conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Balochistan will be thwarted, and those responsible will be dealt with iron hands.
He pledged that operations against enemies of peace would be intensified, vowing to make an example of those who target innocent lives.
He also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, assuring them that the government stands firmly with them in their time of grief. “The entire nation salutes its martyrs. Their sacrifice is the foundation of our freedom, sovereignty, and peaceful future,” he added.
The Chief Minister has directed security forces to expedite operations against terrorists and take all necessary measures to maintain peace in the province.
