Open Menu

Balochistan CM Condemns Mach Terror Attack

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in the Mach area of Kachhi district, labeling it a cowardly assault on national security

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a security forces vehicle in the Mach area of Kachhi district, labeling it a cowardly assault on national security.

In a statement issued here, he described the incident as a calculated, anti-state activity carried out by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) at the behest of Indian interests.

Calling the incident deeply tragic, the Chief Minister confirmed that seven soldiers were martyred in the attack, honoring their sacrifice as a source of pride for the entire nation.

“We owe a debt to our martyrs,” he said. “Their sacrifices will not go in vain. The terrorists will be brought to justice.

Bugti reaffirmed that all conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Balochistan will be thwarted, and those responsible will be dealt with iron hands.

He pledged that operations against enemies of peace would be intensified, vowing to make an example of those who target innocent lives.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, assuring them that the government stands firmly with them in their time of grief. “The entire nation salutes its martyrs. Their sacrifice is the foundation of our freedom, sovereignty, and peaceful future,” he added.

The Chief Minister has directed security forces to expedite operations against terrorists and take all necessary measures to maintain peace in the province.

Recent Stories

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

3 minutes ago
 Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale ..

Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Rene ..

11 minutes ago
 AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers ..

AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced t ..

11 minutes ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

11 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding b ..

President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russ ..

11 minutes ago
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses

PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses

11 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian jour ..

Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist

24 minutes ago
 HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University ..

HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..

24 minutes ago
 CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in ..

CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flo ..

Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness

24 minutes ago
 DC directs preventive measures against dengue spre ..

DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan