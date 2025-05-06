Open Menu

Time To Stand United For Pakistan, Not Politics: Amir Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam said on Tuesday that the current situation demands unity under the banner of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed that national interest must take precedence over political agendas.

“This is the time for Pakistanism — our only agenda should be national unity. politics must not override the state,” he said.

He welcomed the unanimous resolution passed jointly by both houses of Parliament, terming it a reflection of national solidarity.

“The government is grateful to all political parties for their unity. The entire nation is united, and history shows that whenever Pakistan faces a challenge, our people stand together to confront it,” he added.

Commenting on PTI’s proposal for an All Parties Conference (APC), Muqam said the idea was reasonable but should not be made conditional upon the presence of any specific individual.

