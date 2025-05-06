Number Of Roshan Digital Accounts Surpasses 0.8 Million
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:37 PM
The total number of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) has crossed 0.8 million with the addition of 8092 new accounts in March 2025 while the volume of funds received in RDA so far surpassed the $ 10 billion mark
The central bank statistics show that total 805442 RDAs have been opened from its inception in 2020 to March 2025 and total funds received in the accounts recorded as $ 10.003 billion.
The RDA accounts attracted funds of $ 235 million during March 2025 and 8092 new accounts were opened during the month that marks two significant achievements both in number of accounts and volume of funds.
Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. These accounts provide innovative banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.
Out of total funds, $ 6,368 million were utilized locally and $ 1,733 million repatriated while net repatriate liability stood at $ 1,901 million so far. The funds utilized locally- including funds transfers to non repatriable accounts, cash withdrawals, bill payments, merchant transactions, fee payments, mobile top ups, etc- have been consumed and are no longer an obligation.
The Roshan Digital Account fully integrates the Pakistani diaspora with Pakistan’s banking and payment system while providing non resident Pakistanis digital access to all conventional account services including e-commerce; buying cars and property at attractive rates; investing in Pakistan Stock Market and mutual funds and Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs); and even pay for charities and donations.
