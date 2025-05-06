- Home
- Pakistan
- All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..
All Resources To Be Utilized To Defend Water Rights: Federal Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that all resources would be utilized to defend water rights of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that all resources would be utilized to defend water rights of Pakistan.
Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty by India was a serious violation of international laws, he said while talking to a
private television channel.
All political groups are united and behind the Pakistan Armed Forces to defend the motherland, he said.
In reply to a question about any misadventure by India, he said Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable and highly alert
to defuse any aggressive designs of India.
To a question, he said Modi was playing election card to clinch vote bank of his people.
Recent Stories
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planni ..
4th ECO Forum held at TDAP
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Rene ..
AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced t ..
4th ECO Forum held
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russ ..
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses
RDA demolishes infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes
Chief Secretary orders FIR against SBCA officers over demolition of heritage bui ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack16 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..7 minutes ago
-
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” launched24 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russia24 minutes ago
-
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses24 minutes ago
-
RDA demolishes infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes3 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary orders FIR against SBCA officers over demolition of heritage building3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Suthra Punjab cleanliness campaign, directs swift action against encroachments3 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar apprises Algerian FM of evolving regional situation post Indian inflammatory rhetoric3 minutes ago
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration37 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan37 minutes ago