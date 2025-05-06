Open Menu

All Resources To Be Utilized To Defend Water Rights: Federal Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that all resources would be utilized to defend water rights of Pakistan.

Suspension of Indus Waters Treaty by India was a serious violation of international laws, he said while talking to a

private television channel.

All political groups are united and behind the Pakistan Armed Forces to defend the motherland, he said.

In reply to a question about any misadventure by India, he said Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable and highly alert

to defuse any aggressive designs of India.

To a question, he said Modi was playing election card to clinch vote bank of his people.

