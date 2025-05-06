Workers Assured Of Payment Of Unpaid Salaries Before Eidul Azha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:45 PM
The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) Tufail Ahmed Abro has assured the corporation's staff that their unpaid salaries and pensions of several if not all the unpaid months will be paid before Eidul Azha
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) Tufail Ahmed Abro has assured the corporation's staff that their unpaid salaries and pensions of several if not all the unpaid months will be paid before Eidul Azha.
According to a statement issued by the Mehran Workers Union here on Tuesday, a delegation of the union led by General Secretary Aslam Abbassi held a meeting with the CEO over the issue.
Abbassi stated that they reminded the CEO that salaries of 10 to 12 months had not been paid to the workers who were instrumental for operating the city's water supply and drainage networks.
He apprised that Abro assured their delegation that he himself, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro were all trying to resolve the issue of salaries and pensions.
Executive Engineers including Zeeshan Malik, Sheevan Kumar and Muhammad Ali beg were present in the meeting besides the union's office bearers.
Recent Stories
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive1 minute ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..13 minutes ago
-
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation1 minute ago
-
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food1 minute ago
-
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik1 minute ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack30 minutes ago
-
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha5 minutes ago
-
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour5 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..21 minutes ago
-
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” launched38 minutes ago