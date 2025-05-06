Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:45 PM

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) Tufail Ahmed Abro has assured the corporation's staff that their unpaid salaries and pensions of several if not all the unpaid months will be paid before Eidul Azha

According to a statement issued by the Mehran Workers Union here on Tuesday, a delegation of the union led by General Secretary Aslam Abbassi held a meeting with the CEO over the issue.

Abbassi stated that they reminded the CEO that salaries of 10 to 12 months had not been paid to the workers who were instrumental for operating the city's water supply and drainage networks.

He apprised that Abro assured their delegation that he himself, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro were all trying to resolve the issue of salaries and pensions.

Executive Engineers including Zeeshan Malik, Sheevan Kumar and Muhammad Ali beg were present in the meeting besides the union's office bearers.

