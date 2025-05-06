AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour

(@FahadShabbir)

Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils conducted price inspections in their respective areas to check the rates of flour and roti/naan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils conducted price inspections in their respective areas to check the rates of flour and roti/naan.

During the inspections, a total fine of Rs.

12,000 was imposed on those found guilty of overcharging for flour and roti/naan.

In addition, several flour mill owners and naanbais were issued formal warnings. The district administration is actively working to ensure strict implementation of the officially fixed prices for flour and roti/naan.

APP/rzq/mwq