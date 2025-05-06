AC Conducts Price Inspection Of Roti, Flour
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:45 PM
Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils conducted price inspections in their respective areas to check the rates of flour and roti/naan
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils conducted price inspections in their respective areas to check the rates of flour and roti/naan.
During the inspections, a total fine of Rs.
12,000 was imposed on those found guilty of overcharging for flour and roti/naan.
In addition, several flour mill owners and naanbais were issued formal warnings. The district administration is actively working to ensure strict implementation of the officially fixed prices for flour and roti/naan.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive1 minute ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..13 minutes ago
-
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation1 minute ago
-
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food1 minute ago
-
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik1 minute ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack30 minutes ago
-
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha5 minutes ago
-
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour5 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..21 minutes ago
-
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” launched38 minutes ago