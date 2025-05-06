Open Menu

Journal Of Agricultural Research (JAR) Retains HEC Y-Category Certification

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:45 PM

The Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) has successfully retained Y-Category status from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan

Director Agriculture Information and Chief Editor JAR Dr. Asif Ali said that JAR is a quarterly publication of Punjab Agriculture Department. The HEC Y-category certification recognized the consistent quality of JAR and its commitment to advancing agricultural science through free online publication of peer-reviewed research papers.

He said that JAR has been in continuous publication since 1963. Under the editorial leadership of Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and Assistant Editor Ms. Bushra Tallat, the significant efforts are underway to elevate JAR to the prestigious X-Category.

During a consultative session at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, the stakeholders evolved a comprehensive strategy for improvements in citation indexing of JAR, its digital upgrades and strategic enhancements, he added.

He said that JAR operates through Open Journal System (OJS) by ensuring streamlined and transparent online processing.

Dr. Asif said that HEC’s recognition is a testament to the quality of research being published in the JAR in addition to effective use of modern technology for journal’s management.

Directorate of Agricultural Information is actively using print, electronic and social media to promote initiatives of Punjab government and mechanized farming in addition to dissemination of new crop varieties and modern production technologies introduced by the agricultural scientists, he added.

