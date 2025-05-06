Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation

Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit at an invitation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit at an invitation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Minister Piantedosi was warmly received by Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry. A formal welcome was extended, marking the beginning of a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During his stay, the Italian Interior Minister is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s top political and security leadership.

The discussions are expected to focus on a range of issues, including cooperation on security matters, combating illegal human trafficking, counter-narcotics operations, and efforts to counter terrorism.

Officials from both sides view this visit as a step forward in deepening mutual understanding and exploring new areas of collaboration, particularly in law enforcement and internal security.

The visit reflects growing diplomatic and security ties between Italy and Pakistan, and both nations have expressed their commitment to working closely on issues of regional and global importance.