- Home
- Pakistan
- Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation
Italian Interior Minister Arrives On A Two-day Official Visit To Boost Security Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:49 PM
Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit at an invitation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit at an invitation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport, Minister Piantedosi was warmly received by Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry. A formal welcome was extended, marking the beginning of a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
During his stay, the Italian Interior Minister is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s top political and security leadership.
The discussions are expected to focus on a range of issues, including cooperation on security matters, combating illegal human trafficking, counter-narcotics operations, and efforts to counter terrorism.
Officials from both sides view this visit as a step forward in deepening mutual understanding and exploring new areas of collaboration, particularly in law enforcement and internal security.
The visit reflects growing diplomatic and security ties between Italy and Pakistan, and both nations have expressed their commitment to working closely on issues of regional and global importance.
Recent Stories
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive1 minute ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..13 minutes ago
-
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation1 minute ago
-
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food1 minute ago
-
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik1 minute ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack30 minutes ago
-
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha5 minutes ago
-
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour5 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..21 minutes ago
-
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” launched38 minutes ago