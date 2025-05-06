- Home
SU’s Institute Of Sindhology Automates Research Library, 1,500 Books Uploaded In First Phase
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:21 PM
The Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh has taken a major leap into the digital era by automating its research library, beginning with the online upload of 1,500 books
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh has taken a major leap into the digital era by automating its research library, beginning with the online upload of 1,500 books.
This step marks the beginning of a broader effort to digitize over 200,000 rare and unique books, magazines and research content housed in the institute's archives. A formal inauguration ceremony was held at the research library of the institute, organized by Director Ghulam Murtaza Siyal.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati inaugurated the automation system by pressing the launch button on a laptop, following a comprehensive briefing given by the Director Institute of Sindhology. A large number of faculty members, administrative officers and students attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr.
Khoumbati commended the Institute’s initiative and shared that it was a historic moment in the academic journey of Sindh University.
He said that the digitization of Sindhology's library will bridge the gap between past knowledge and future research.
“Researchers from across the globe will now be able to access our resources without geographical limitations. This step reflects our broader vision of transforming the University of Sindh into a digital, globally connected institution," the VC said.
Director Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Murtaza Siyal expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for his support and said that the automation system will be regularly updated to include more rare titles, research papers, newspapers and manuscripts.
The Vice-Chancellor also toured the facility and interacted with students and researchers present at the event.
