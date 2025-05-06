Open Menu

National Unity Vital Amid Tensions With India: Aqeel Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:49 PM

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday called for national unity in the wake of heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday called for national unity in the wake of heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam incident.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political differences must not overshadow the country’s collective resolve.

He said the entire nation must stand united to counter external threats.

Pakistan will not allow even an inch of its sovereignty to be compromised and will respond forcefully to any aggression by India,” he asserted.

Answering a question, he criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for politicizing the situation by refusing to attend a recent national security briefing.

He said that the party lacks the capacity to launch any meaningful movement against the government. “PTI no longer enjoys strong support, even in KP,” he added.

Barrister Malik emphasized that safeguarding the country’s integrity requires all political forces to stand shoulder to shoulder with state institutions and security forces.

Recent Stories

District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

1 minute ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

13 minutes ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

1 minute ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

1 minute ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

1 minute ago
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

1 minute ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

30 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

30 minutes ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

5 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

5 minutes ago
 AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour

AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan