National Unity Vital Amid Tensions With India: Aqeel Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday called for national unity in the wake of heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam incident.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that political differences must not overshadow the country’s collective resolve.
He said the entire nation must stand united to counter external threats.
Pakistan will not allow even an inch of its sovereignty to be compromised and will respond forcefully to any aggression by India,” he asserted.
Answering a question, he criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for politicizing the situation by refusing to attend a recent national security briefing.
He said that the party lacks the capacity to launch any meaningful movement against the government. “PTI no longer enjoys strong support, even in KP,” he added.
Barrister Malik emphasized that safeguarding the country’s integrity requires all political forces to stand shoulder to shoulder with state institutions and security forces.
