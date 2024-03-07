‘Bhutto Got Justice After 50 Years, And It’s Good If We Get Justice In Our Lives’
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
The latest reports say that Dr. Yasmin Rashid says they are hopeful that the courts will grant them justice.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), remarked that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's posthumous justice after 50 years is significant, but it would be preferable if justice were served during his lifetime.
"It's commendable that Zulfikar Bhutto has received justice after 50 years," Dr. Yasmin stated during her court appearance in Lahore on Thursday, addressing reporters. She highlighted the judiciary's acknowledgment of its past error in the Bhutto case.
Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been behind the bars for last more ten months for her alleged involvement in May 9 riots and other cases.
"For the past ten months, we've been anticipating justice. It's preferable if justice is delivered while we're alive. We aspire to prompt justice from the judiciary, without the need for a 50-year wait," she added.
Dr. Yasmin criticized the PML-N government, expressing concern over the misuse of public funds for personal publicity. "Nawaz Sharif's image should only appear on ration items if paid for personally.
This is public money. By elevating you to the position of Chief Minister, Maryam Bibi, all systems were disrupted. Maryam Bibi, by suppressing girls, nobody suffers more than me. Nobody suffered more than you before," the PTI leader emphasized, targeting CM Maryam.
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, addressing reporters earlier, highlighted the sensitivity of the Punjab Chief Minister towards women's issues. She mentioned CM Maryam's proposal to introduce a safety app for women, named "Never Again," with the Chief Minister personally overseeing its implementation.
“All necessary measures will be taken for women's protection,” stated Azma, who assumed office as provincial information minister just a day prior.
She remarked on PTI's reflection on the Chief Minister's vision and work pace, suggesting that CM Maryam Nawaz and her team's efforts would eclipse PTI's influence within five years.
“Attributing others' achievements to oneself is a habit of PTI," said Azma.
