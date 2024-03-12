Bike lifter gang busted, three held

Model Town police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Model Town police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Esa Khan Sukhera, the Model Town police under the supervision of DSP Sardar Zaffar Iqbal launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team busted the notorious motorcycle lifter Rashid Gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Rashid Khan, Muhammad Ansari and Muhammad Hanif.

The police also recovered ten stolen motorcycles from their possession, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

APP/aaj/thh