Bilawal Affirms PPP's Dedication To Labour Empowerment, Social Justice
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, reaffirmed the founding vision of the Party - Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan, on the International Labour Day, with a conviction that the prosperity of Pakistan is interwoven with the welfare and dignity of its labour force.
He in a message on International Labour Day, paid homage to the martyrs of Chicago.
He also paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the latter's pioneering efforts in enshrining labour rights through the first-ever Labour Policy in 1972, laying the groundwork for equitable representation and empowerment.
Bilawal highlighted that as the then Prime Minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto restored the trade union rights unjustly seized by a dictator from the workers. "Shaheed Bibi tirelessly endeavored to expand job opportunities for the underprivileged, fostering employment growth even during her brief tenures in government," he pointed out.
Reflecting on President Asif Ali Zardari's previous tenure, he proudly recalled the launch of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme (BESOS), a testament to the party's unwavering commitment to fostering economic prosperity and opportunity for all.
Among the progress made by the PPP, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised his party's governments in Sindh for leading initiatives like the Labour Policy, Benazir Mazdoor Card scheme, and building flats for labourers. "The PPP continues its commitment to helping the working class with programs like the 'Benazir Mazdoor Card' and 'Benazir Kisan Card' in Sindh and Balochistan, showing its dedication to empowerment," he affirmed.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recognized the ongoing challenges faced by the labour class in Pakistan, often ignored by other political groups. He invited the hardworking people to join the PPP, a stronghold of hope and determination, committed to supporting their cause and protecting their rights.
Looking ahead, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to introduce the significant legislative reforms, reinforcing PPP's commitment as a strong supporter and protector of the labour class. He promised to oppose exploitation and to remain a source of hope and unity for hardworking individuals, who are the foundation of both the Party and society.
