Bilawal Arrives In Lahore To Attend PPP CEC Meeting Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2024 | 08:56 PM

The PPP chairman will chair the meeting where important matters including the manifesto and election campaign.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Lahore to partake in the crucial Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled for January 3.

The pivotal meeting, to be chaired by Bilawal at Bilawal House, Lahore, will gather senior PPP leaders to deliberate on the prevailing political landscape in the country.

The discussions are anticipated to cover a spectrum of topics, including a comprehensive review of the PPP manifesto and the formulation of an effective election campaign strategy for the upcoming polls on February 8.

In addition to leading the CEC meeting, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is slated to address a workers' convention at Adda Plot, Raiwind Road. The meeting is expected to witness the announcement of former provincial minister and PML-N leader Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor joining the PPP ranks.

The sources said that the PPP successfully finalized 90% of its candidates in the Punjab region. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is personally overseeing the selection of candidates for the provincial seats in NA-127, underscoring the strategic importance attributed to this electoral battleground.

